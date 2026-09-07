Title holder PSG, Mourinho's Madrid aim to resist big-spending English rivals in Champions League

Two-time defending title holder Paris Saint-Germain and record 15-time European champion Real Madrid each has lifted the trophy as many times this decade, twice, as Premier League clubs have combined.

Manchester City, the last English team to win the Champions League in 2023, starts Tuesday at Porto armed with a new $440 million midfield: Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson and 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Liverpool hosts Atletico Madrid on Wednesday having paid PSG 125 million euros ($145 million) to add Bradley Barcola and can start a forward line with three of the 13 most expensive transfer fees in soccer history, alongside Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

Nine of the top-10 transfer fees this offseason were paid by English clubs. The exception was Real Madrid's 125 million euros ($145 million) buy of 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande from Leipzig.

If Madrid wins this Champions League under José Mourinho, its prize money from UEFA out a 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) total fund would just about cover Diomande's fee and the returning coach's salary. Madrid starts against Inter Milan on Tuesday.