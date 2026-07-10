Tiruppur to face Dindigul in TNPL 2026 opener

CHENNAI: The 10th edition of the Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will commence on August 4 at Natham, Dindigul, with the tournament culminating in the grand final on August 28.
The opening leg of the tournament will be played in Dindigul from August 4 to 15.
Following a two-day break on August 16 and 17, the action shifts to Chennai, where matches will be played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium from August 18 to 22 for the final phase of the league stage.
Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans will open the new season’s campaign against Dindigul Dragons in Natham on August 4.
On August 5, Trichy Gran Cholas will play Madurai Panthers followed by the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings.
The knockout stage will begin with Qualifier 1 on August 23, followed by the Eliminator on August 24. Qualifier 2 is scheduled for August 26, while the final will be played on August 28, bringing the landmark 10th season to a fitting conclusion. The tournament schedule comprises 22 double-header match days, 10 single match days, and two designated rest days, promising an exciting and action-packed season for cricket fans across India.
Shriram Capital continues as the title partner of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, while Indian Overseas Bank returns as the Powered By Partner and DRS Partner for the 10th edition of the tournament. The stage is set for another thrilling season of the Shriram Capital TNPL.
Fans can look forward to high-intensity cricket, unforgettable moments, and exceptional talent as the 10th edition gets under way.
The opening leg will be played in Dindigul from Aug 4 to 15, while the 2nd phase will be played in Chennai from August 18.