Tiruchirapalli and Tenkasi qualify for semis

CHENNAI: The quarter-finals of the TNCA Inter district (U-19) matches was held earlier this week with Tiruchirapalli DCA and Tenkasi winning their respective matches and qualifying for the semi-finals





M Gunasekar; M Kaleswaran; Md Ibrahim

BRIEF SCORES: Erode DCA 162/8 in 39 overs (2nd innings) (M Madhan Kumar 43, I Dharunesh 45) drew with Tiruchirapalli DCA 270/9 in 90 overs (B Bharath 43, K Nithish Kannan 40); match draw, Tiruchirapalli DCA took first innings lead and qualified for semi-final.



Tenkasi 126/9 in 22.4 overs (2nd innings) (KK Shanmugarajan 59, M Mohamed Ibrahim 5/52) beat. Kallakurichi 94/7 in 40 overs (2nd innings) (M Gunasekar 5/41, M Kaleswaran 6/55); Tenkasi won by 5 runs and qualified for semi-final.