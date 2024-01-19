Tim David heads to MI Emirates ahead of T20I series against WI

DUBAI: Australia batter Tim David who plies his trade for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and MI New York in the MLC, has made a captivating move by joining MI Emirates in the ILT20. This strategic move comes after the conclusion of his Big Bash League (BBL) season with the Hobart Hurricanes, where the team failed to secure a spot in the finals.

David's entry into the ILT20 comes with an interesting caveat – he may have to leave the tournament prematurely if he gets the call to represent Australia in the upcoming T20 International series against West Indies.

The series is scheduled to take place from February 9 to 13 in Hobart, Adelaide, and Perth, coinciding with the ILT20, which runs until February 18.

The Australian selectors are expected to announce the squad for the T20I series soon, keeping fans and players on the edge of their seats. Despite a subpar BBL season, where David managed just 112 runs at 16.00 with a strike rate of 134.93 in nine innings, his potential inclusion in the national team is seen as a crucial step towards the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA in June.

In 19 T20Is for Australia, David has showcased his capabilities, averaging 24.21 with a striking 157.57.

Meanwhile, other Australian players have embarked on overseas stints in various T20 leagues. David Warner, currently with Dubai Capitals, will need to cut short his time in the ILT20, as confirmed by chair of selectors George Bailey. Similarly, Marcus Stoinis, playing for Durban's Super Giants in the SA20, is set to return for the T20I series against West Indies.

Australia's T20I journey doesn't end there, as they are scheduled to play three more matches in New Zealand later in February, serving as the final tune-up before the T20 World Cup in June. Key players, including Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, are expected to leverage their IPL deals as an ideal build-up to the global spectacle.

Adding a touch of international flavor to the ILT20, England batter Dan Lawrence has entered the fray as a wildcard signing for the Desert Vipers, further elevating the excitement surrounding the tournament in the UAE. As the cricketing world watches these intriguing developments unfold, the stage is set for a thrilling season of T20 action, blending the best of domestic leagues and international showdowns.