Tilak''s maiden hundred powers India to 219/6 in 3rd T20I against SA

CENTURION: Riding on a fabulous unbeaten maiden hundred by Tilak Varma India amassed 219 for six against South Africa in the third T20I here on Wednesday.

The four-match series is now level at 1-1.

Abhishek (50, 25b, 3x4, 5x6) and Tilak (107 not out, 56b, 8x4, 7x6) led India’s press forward with the bat.

Tilak completed his first hundred in T20Is off just 51 balls.

Tilak and Sharma added 107 runs for the second wicket off just 8.2 overs as India recovered from the early departure of Sanju Samson.

Brief scores: India: 219/6 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma, 107 not out, Abhishek Sharma 50; Keshav Maharaj 2/36, Andile Simelane 2/34) vs SA.