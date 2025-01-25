Tilak Varma’s 72 not out helps India defeat England by two wickets in second T20I

CHENNAI: Tilak Varma was the knight in shining armour for India, with his valiant effort of an unbeaten 72 helping India overcome England in the second T20I in Chennai on Saturday.

Varma walked in at number three after the quick fall of wickets of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as India began its chase of 166. Carse once again rose to the challenge, removing Suryakumar Yadav, Jurel, and Washington, who had started to look dangerous with some crucial runs in the chase.

Rashid dropped Tilak in the 13th over in what appeared to be a regulation catch. Had England capitalised on that opportunity, the result might have been very different. But making the most of the reprieve, Tilak continued to keep the scoreboard ticking, guiding India to a thrilling victory and a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. India will face England in the third T20I on Tuesday at Rajkot.

Earlier, one couldn’t fault England's approach; they were simply unlucky to find a fielder at the fence most of the time. Jos Buttler’s aggressive mindset and strong cameos from Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith helped England post a decent total, while the rest faltered against India’s bowling attack, which featured five spin options.

Arshdeep Singh, fresh off being named T20 Player of the Year, made an immediate impact. After Phil Salt hit him for a boundary off the first ball, Arshdeep struck back, dismissing Salt with his fourth delivery, courtesy of a catch by localite Washington Sundar. Sundar, along with Dhruv Jurel, had replaced Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh in the squad.

Buttler came in next, wasting no time, smashing Arshdeep for two boundaries and then sending one over the bowler’s head for the first six of the night.

Washington was handed the fourth over and sent the crowd into a frenzy with his first ball, dismissing Ben Duckett, who was caught at point by Jurel.

Harry Brook had clear skies overhead—no smog to speak of—and for a brief moment, it looked like he might help England take the fight to the hosts. However, he was sent packing in the seventh over by Varun Chakravarthy, who completely deceived Brook as the ball rattled the top of the off stump. The homeboy glared at Brook, who was left searching for an excuse.

Buttler continued his boundary-hitting spree and helped England pass the 50-run mark.

The key wicket of the night came in the tenth over when Buttler was dismissed in a manner reminiscent of his fall at Eden Gardens. A quick delivery from Axar Patel caught Buttler on the back foot, and he likely didn’t make the connection he intended, as the ball found its way comfortably into the hands of Varma at midwicket.

Brief Scores: England 165/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 45, Axar Patel 2/32) lost to India 166/8 in 19.2 overs (Tilak Varma 72*, Brydon Carse 3/29)