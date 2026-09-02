Tilak Varma guides South Zone to Duleep Trophy final

Chasing 181, South Zone got the job done in the first two sessions of the day after Tilak (51 not out) and Ravichandran Smaran (32 not out) milked 80 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand.

South ended with 182 for three towards the end of the second session and they will face East Zone in the title clash in Chennai from September 6.

Tilak, who had made an unbeaten 116 in the first innings to help South gain a match-clinching 117-run lead, came to the middle when his side was wobbling at 102 for three.

But the left-hander, who is also India's vice-captain for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, once again displayed temperament and technique to counter North bowlers led by fiery pacer Gurnoor Brar and the wily left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq.