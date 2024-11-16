Tijil Rao dominates Formula LGB4 championship

COIMBATORE: Tijil Rao moved one step closer to clinching the overall drivers’ championship in the Formula LGB4 category in the 27th JK Tyre National Racing Championship.

On an action-filled day at the Kari Motor Speedway, Tijil, who was runner-up in the same category last year showed that he has learnt fast and improved by leaps and bounds in the 2024 season. In the lone race of Saturday, Tijil (Dark Don Racing) timed 23.02.750 minutes in 15 laps to seal victory. Saran Vikram from Momentum Sports was second, in 23:03.725 while Dhruv Goswami (MSport) was third 23:04. 504.

Though Tijil started second on the grid, he had no problem surging ahead courtesy his skills and dedication this season. He has been in dominant form, after having finished runner-up in the 2023 season. His rise from the ranks of karting five years ago to racing cars in the LGB4 category has been marked by consistency this season, through all the rounds. Conditions on Saturday were tricky after showers and receding light. That the top three raced close made for good viewing. On Sunday there are two more races, though in aggregate points, Tijil is poised to seal victory.

In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup presented by JK Tyre, which provided a lot of thrill, Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry was first after the race was cut to six laps due to an accident. Navaneeth timed 7:48.397. Anish Shetty was second (7:50.894). Though Rohan R was classified as third he had to be removed from the track following an accident.

Earlier in the morning, Rohan had finished the first bike race with comfort, even though the track was tricky after rains. He completed the nine laps in 11:44.984. Navaneeth Kumar was second in 1:45.320, while Anish Shetty was third (11:45.470).