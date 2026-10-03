Tight security arrangements made for Brazil-India football clash in Kolkata

Spectators will have to undergo three rounds of checking, while digital verification of the tickets will be conducted and strict vigil maintained through over 300 CCTV cameras installed on the stadium premises, Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Rathore Amit Kumar Bharat said.

Viewers would enter the stadium through separate channels and barricades and guardrails have been installed to regulate queues and streamline crowd movement, he said.

"Police personnel will be deployed at strategic points to ensure smooth entry, movement and exit of spectators," he said.