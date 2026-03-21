Tickets go on sale for CSK’s ROAR’26

In a historic reunion legendary “OG” Super Kings, including Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, and Subramaniam Badrlnath will return to Chepauk to face the current CSK squad in a series of exciting and unique match-ups.

Adding to the grandeur, Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman will deliver a special live performance transforming the stadium into a vibrant celebration of music, lights. Gates will open from 2:30 pm and entry will be permitted through the gates mentioned on the tickets.