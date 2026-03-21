Tickets go on sale for CSK’s ROAR’26

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is set to host ROAR’ 26, a spectacular fan celebration on March 22 at 4 30PM at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
In a historic reunion legendary “OG” Super Kings, including Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, and Subramaniam Badrlnath will return to Chepauk to face the current CSK squad in a series of exciting and unique match-ups.
Adding to the grandeur, Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman will deliver a special live performance transforming the stadium into a vibrant celebration of music, lights. Gates will open from 2:30 pm and entry will be permitted through the gates mentioned on the tickets.
Tickets for the event may be purchased from the CSK and District apps, and the franchise's official website.
Kalaivanar Arangam, Madras University campus, Railway car parking, and Victoria Hostel have been assigned as parking locations. Plastic items, tobacco products, outside food or beverages, and pets are not allowed.
Free drinking water will be available at all the stands. Limited wheelchair seating will be available in the I-Lower stand. Only four tickets will be issued per person.