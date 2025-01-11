Ticket sales for India-Eng 2nd T20 international to begin from tomorrow in Chennai

CHENNAI: The ticket sales for the second T20 international between India and England to be held here on January 25 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium will begin tomorrow.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) in a release here said the tickets were priced between Rs 1,500 to Rs 12,000.

Tickets will be available exclusively through online platforms and patrons could book their tickets either via "District by Zomato' Mobile App or through the official website.

On general instructions to the public, it said No electronic equipment including digital cameras, laptops, tablets, drones, power banks or any other electronic equipment other than Mobile phones will be allowed inside the stadium.

Helmets, laptop bags, umbrella and/ or other bags will not be allowed inside the premises. There are no Lockers available at the premises for the Patrons to keep their valuables.

Patrons are requested to note the entry and gate mentioned in the tickets for access into the stadium.

Car park and two wheeler parking are available at Kalaivanar Arangam (Wallajah Road); Chepauk Railway Car Parking; Victoria Hostel (Victoria Hostel Road); Omandurar Medical College Campus.

TNCA encourages patrons to use public transport during match days due to limited parking.

Since the stadium was declared plastic free zone and no plastic bags or any other plastic related items will be allowed inside the premises.

As the stadium is also a no tobacco zone, items like. Cigarettes, Beedi, Gutka, Pan Masala or any other tobacco items will not be allowed inside the premises.

Free drinking water facility is available for public in all stands and patrons buying online tickets will

be allowed entry by scanning e-tickets with barcode/QR code at the gate.

Patrons will be denied entry if scanners find them to be duplicate.

The entry gates will be opened two (2) hours prior to the matches.

No outside food or beverage will be allowed inside the premises including deliveries and also pets will not be permitted inside the stadium.