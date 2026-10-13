Ticket ballot for WC 2027 receives 1.5 crore applications: ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday said it has received over 1.5 crore ticket applications from 142 countries since the ticket ballot for the 2027 World Cup went live 12 days ago, underlining the immense global interest in the showpiece.
The ICC's marquee 50-over tournament will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November 21.
"A total of 15,083,752 ticket applications have been received, with 4,423,417 ballot registrations generated by fans from across 142 countries," the ICC said in a statement.
The ticket ballot will remain open for registration until November 21, 2026, exactly a year before the final is scheduled to be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.
"The overwhelming demand for tickets is testament to the stature and appeal of the Cricket World Cup, the allure of Africa as a destination and the anticipation for the event generated by the ICC and its partners’ promotional activities leading up to the event launch," ICC Chief Executive Officer Sanjog Gupta said.
The Cricket World Cup is returning to South Africa after a gap of 24 years.
"With a year to go, the ICC has planned an exciting runway of 360-degree activations, multi-platform campaigns and content line-ups, which will elevate the fandom associated with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027," Gupta added.