Ticket ballot for WC 2027 receives 1.5 crore applications: ICC

The ICC's marquee 50-over tournament will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November 21.

"A total of 15,083,752 ticket applications have been received, with 4,423,417 ballot registrations generated by fans from across 142 countries," the ICC said in a statement.

The ticket ballot will remain open for registration until November 21, 2026, exactly a year before the final is scheduled to be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.