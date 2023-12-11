Thumping win for TN women

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a thumping 102-run win over Sikkim in the first round of the Group B of the BCCI women’s U-23 T20 trophy at St. Xavier’s KCA Cricket Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Opting to bat first, TN scored 161 for three with opener G Kamalini scoring 61 (45b, 10x4). K Yogyasri contributed an unbeaten 48 while skipper Eloksi Arun chipped in with 33. In reply, Sikkim was bundled out for 59 with medium pacer Akshara Srinivasan taking four wickets for 14 runs. Off-spinner Madhumitha Anbu picked up two wickets for 10 runs.