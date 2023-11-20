Thumping win for TN U-15 women

JHAJJAR: Tamil Nadu U-15 women eased to a nine-wicket win over Goa in the second round of the Group D of the BCCI U-15 one-day 35 overs tournament here on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Goa was bowled out for a paltry 23 with TN skipper Nandhana Sridharan taking two wickets for six. MU Poojashrini (2/3) and K Aasitha (2/1) also chipped in with two wickets apiece. In reply, Tamil Nadu reached its target in 4.5 overs losing just one wicket.

BRIEF SCORES: Goa 23 in 20.4 overs (Nandhana Sridharan 2/6, MU Poojashrini 2/3, K Aasitha 2/1) lost to Tamil Nadu 24/1 in 4.5 overs