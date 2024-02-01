Thumping win for Railways over TN

CHENNAI: Railways earned a commanding nine-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the third round of the Elite Group D of the men’s U-23 of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Wednesday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 93 for nine, TN could add only eight more runs before getting dismissed for 101. RS Mokit Hariharan was the top-scorer with 43. Right-arm medium pacer Purnank Tyagi picked up four wickets for 24 runs, to finish with a match haul of 10 for 123. TN set Railways a target of 203 in a minimum of 86 overs.

Railways got there in 56.5 overs with opener Ansh Yadav unbeaten on 86 (164b, 5x4, 2x6), while Kush Marathe was not out on 70 (120b, 6x4). The duo added an unbroken 140 runs for the second wicket in 36.1 overs. As a result of this win, Railways increased its points tally to 14, while TN remained at 6.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 360 & 101 in 37.2 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 43, Purnank Tyagi 4/24, Damandeep Singh 4/24) lost to Railways 259 & 203/1 in 56.5 overs (Atharv Karulkar 31, Ansh Yadav 86 not out, Kush Marathe 70*). Points: Railways 6 (14) ; Tamil Nadu 0 (6)