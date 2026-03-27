Thumping win for MGM CC

CHENNAI: S Vijay’s unbeaten 206 helped MGM CC thrash Rock CC by 279 runs in the first division of the Salem DCA League. Batting first, MGM posted 313/3 in 45 overs. In reply, Rock CC was dismissed for 34 with S Boopalan (3/10) and K Monish (3/2) sharing six wickets between them.
DIVISION I: RTP MCC 113 in 33.2 overs (M Vijayakumar 3/7) lost to The United Gymkhana 114/6 in 14.3 overs (M Sugavaneshwaran 32, R Raja 32); MGM CC 313/3 in 45 overs (S Vijay 206*, V Ranjith Kumar 37) bt Rock CC 34 in 13.3 overs (S Boopalan 3/10, K Monish Raj 3/2); Infra CC 202 in 44 overs (BK Samrith 72, V Pugal Vishnu 37, V Nakul Varshan 31, V Dhekkshith 4/27) lost to Achievers CC 205/4 in 34.2 overs (U Sasidev 102, S Velmurugan 33)
DIVISION II: Tigers ‘B’ 225 in 44 overs (K Boopathi 66, M Dinesh Kumar 47, T Kannan 41, S Silambarasan 3/52, K Shamalan 3/27) lost to Students Sr CC 228/7 in 32.5 overs (S Dinakaran 74, S Pugal 45, K Gokul 46, A Bharath 3/41)
DIVISION IV: Parks XI 150/7 in 20 overs (M Mohammed Akbar 30, A Arul Prasad 33, M Mohamed Aslam 30) bt JSW RC 141/6 in 20 overs (GK Shanmugam 36, P Ragu 3/22); BK Friends CC 155/9 in 20 overs (M Elavarasan 60, M Gowtham Vignesh 3/17) lost to Parks XI 158/4 in 17.5 overs (S Kavin 36, M Hari Baskaran 38, PS Ranjith 37)