Thumping win for Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Coimbatore earned a 261-run win over Tiruchirapalli to advance to the final of the TNCA inter-districts U-19. In pursuit of 369, Tiruchirapalli was skittled out for 107 with Coimbatore’s K Aathavan Makesh (4/31), A Barath (4/30) doing the bulk of the damage sharing eight wickets between them. In its first innings, Tiruchirapalli could manage only 60 with off-spinner RR Akileshwar taking six wickets for 23 runs. He received good support from A Jones who scalped four for 17. In another semi-final, Tenkasi set Chengalpattu a target of 269. Tenkasi took a first innings lead of 90 runs. In the second innings, it was bowled out for 178.

BRIEF SCORES: Coimbatore 225 in 89.1 overs & 203/5 in 40 overs (A Bhavansree 51, G Siddharth 52) bt Tiruchirapalli 60 in 21 overs (RR Akileshwar 6/23, A Jones 4/17) & 107 in 33.5 overs (Nitin R Ramanan 45, K Aathavan Makesh 4/31, A Barath 4/30); Tenkasi 249 in 84.2 overs & 178 in 40 overs (KK Shanmugarajan 54, S Arivurajan 32, Ishan Chanana 4/7) vs Chengalpattu 159 in 53 overs (M Bharath 49, S Gokul 49, M Gunasekar 4/52, M Kaleeswaran 4/62)