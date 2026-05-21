Throughout the season, we've been quite poor in fielding: Pandya

Kolkata Knight Riders kept their faint playoff hopes alive with a clinical win in the low-scoring contest, moving to 13 points with one league game still remaining, while Mumbai Indians, already out of contention, were left to endure another disappointing outing in a forgettable campaign.

"Definitely as a batting group, we were 20 (runs) short. I think we lost a lot of wickets in powerplay, but if Tilak (Varma) and I would have stayed longer, and we had stitched a couple of more partnership and got those 15-20 runs, I think we would have had a decent chance," said Pandya after the match.

"I think throughout the season, we've been quite poor in fielding. I think we have dropped a lot of catches, which obviously no one wants to do it. But in that part of the game, I think there is no hiding away. I think if you get chances, if you want to win games, you need to grab all the chances, even half chances as well. But yeah, when you drop chances which can change the game, it's always you are chasing the game," added the embattled Pandya.