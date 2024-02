Thrilling win for Captain CC

CHENNAI: Captain CC earned a thrilling 0ne-run win over Valavanur CC in the first division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA league. Defending a modest total of 133 in 25 overs, Captain CC restricted its opponent to 131 for nine with S Selvamani taking four wickets for 18 runs.

BRIEF SCORES:

I DIVISION: Sunny Sachin CC 170/6 in 25 overs (K Karthick 32, K Yuvaraj 33, S Mubharak Basha 45, VS Tamildhasan 31) bt Valavanur CC 132 in 21.2 overs (S Vimal 49, B Surendharan 3/23, E Vasanth Kumar 3/27); United CC “A” 109 in 17.5 overs (D Suresh Kumar 30, E Vasanth Kumar 3/7, S Raghu 3/25) lost to Sunny Sachin CC 112/2 in 17.3 overs (K Karthick 71); Captain CC 132/8 in 25 overs (P Venkatesan 42*, S Sathishkumar 3/30, S Vimal 3/6) bt Valavanur CC 131/9 in 25 (MK Stalin 33, D Slimbarasan 30, S Selvamani 4/18)

II- DIVISION: SRTCA 127/9 in 25 overs (P Thirumalaivasan 37, S Ganesh 3/14) lost to Mundiyampakkam CC 131/2 in 19.2 overs (S Karthick 47, S Ganesan 31); LMCC 171/7 in 25 overs (S Jayakuppuraj 64) bt SRTCA 169/7 in 25 overs (V Krishnaraj 38, R Vivekanandh 30, N Hariharan 36*); SG CC 145 in 23.4 overs (D Sasikaran 46, J Dhanush 4/16) bt Ny Yg Indian CC 129/9 in 25 overs (V Gokul Raj 3/16); Ammu CC 196/6 in 25 overs (S Arun kumar 55 P, Ramalingam 39, A Prabhakaran 35) bt Mundiyampakkam CC 121 in 21 overs (A Prabhaakaran 3/27, V Anbu 4/33)

III- DIVISION: Surya GOI 105 in 15.4 overs (P Sivaraj 3/15, J Manopandiyan 4/28) bt TVS CC 70 in 19.5 overs (S Saravanan 4/17, S Ravindharan 4/3); VRS Engg. College 123 in 22.2 overs (A Kumar 54, J Akim Settu 3/21, N Ramarajan 3/25) lost to SKY CC 128/1 in 13.4 overs (S Sarath Babu 80*, Sb Bharath Kumar 31*); Mahaveer Ca 131 in 22 overs (K Rokeshwaran 30, S Vananan 30, N Dinesh 3/26, E Yuvaraj 3/15) bt Suriya Polytechnic 102 in 21 overs