Thrilling victory for Seshadhri MCCover Aththis CC

CHENNAI: Seshadhri MCC earned a thrilling one-wicket win over Aththis CC in the first division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Off-spinner G Santhosh played a starring role in Seshadhri’s victory by taking five wickets for 33. He received good support from G Shailender who took three for 34 as Aththis was dismissed for 137. In reply, Seshadhri MCC struggled while chasing with off-spinner K Nirmal Kumar taking seven wickets for 49 runs. Seshadhri held its nerve to prevail by one wicket.

In a third division match, Sri Vaishnavi CC earned a 20-run win over Jaya Education Group RC. Batting first, Sri Vaishnavi scored 152/8 with J Jeffrey Roshan top-scoring with 41. In reply, Jaya Education was restricted to 132 for nine as AS Rishith Aadhavan taking four wickets for 23 runs.

In the Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy, Wheels India beat CPCL by 80 runs.

I Division: Aththis CC 137 in 43.4 overs (Kiran Karthikeyan 37, G Shailender 3/34, G Santhosh 5/33) lost to Seshadhri MCC 138/9 in 32.1 overs (A Hanniel Steve Delwyn 34, K Nirmal Kumar 7/49)

Sri Vaishnavi CC 152/8 in 30 overs (MP Victor Emmanuel 29, J Jeffrey Roshan 41, V Poovendhan 3/45) bt Jaya Education Group RC 132/9 in 30 overs (B Divakar 29, M Mathiyalagan 27, AS Rishith Aadhavan 4/23, A Parthiban 3/40)

19th Lucas TVS - Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group A: Wheels India 223/5 in 30 overs (V Raja Sekaran 65, J Dass 25, J Sathish 43) bt CPCL 143 in 29.1 overs (J Chinna Durai 29, Emandi Sathish 25, D Alexander David Raj 3/20)