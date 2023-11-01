Three-wicket win for Vidarbha over TN

CHENNAI: Openers Tushar Raheja and R Vimal Khumar’s centuries went in vain as Tamil Nadu lost to Vidarbha by three wickets in the second round of the BCCI Men’s U-23 State-A tournament in Rajkot on Monday.

Batting first, TN scored 345 for four with Tushar scoring 135 (129b, 12x4, 5x6), and Vimal contributing 143 (141b, 12x4, 4x6) as the duo added 275 runs in 262 balls for the first wicket. In reply, Vidarbha chased down the score off the last ball with Aman Mokhade scoring 145 (114b, 13x4, 4x6). He received good support from Prerit Agrawal who scored 74 (69b, 9x4, 1x6).

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 345/4 in 50 overs (Tushar Raheja 135, R Vimal Khumar 143) lost to Vidarbha 349/7 in 50 overs (Prerit Agrawal 74, Aman Mokhade 145)