Three-peat for Railways in Murugappa Gold Cup

CHENNAI: Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) stamped their authority in the final, defeating Indian Navy 3-1 to win the 96th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday. It was Railways’ third consecutive title.

The Navy, last year’s Beighton Cup champions, were outplayed by a Railways side that had endured a slow start to the season. “I had full confidence in the team. As I said earlier, we would come back step by step, and here we are, champions again,” said Railways coach Sunil Kumar Singh after the final.

Railways struck early when Hartaj Aujla initiated a move from the right, feeding Gursahibjit Singh, whose pass found Shivam Anand. Anand finished clinically into the bottom corner. Hartaj then combined with skipper Niyaz Rahim to win Railways’ first penalty corner, which went off target.

Against the run of play, Navy equalised a minute before the end of the first quarter as Sushil Dhanwar set up captain Aakib Rahim Arif, who blasted in a screamer from the 25-yard line.

Railways began the second quarter with intent, earning another penalty corner, but Pankaj Rawat’s effort was deflected wide. They squandered another chance when Navy goalkeeper Sanjay Bhaskar fumbled, only for Gursahibjit to side-net his shot. The teams were level 1-1 at half-time.

In the third quarter, Railways continued to pile pressure. Niyaz Rahim’s shot led to a review for a penalty stroke, but the referral yielded only a penalty corner. Gursahibjit’s injection failed to produce a goal, but moments later, Railways converted their fourth penalty corner as Rawat lifted a shot over the keeper to make it 2-1.

Railways almost extended their lead, but Sushil made a goal-line clearance from Simranjot Singh’s attempt. Navy’s long-ball strategy failed to trouble Railways, with Rajat Minz firing high in the fourth quarter. Rajat Sharma’s run through the middle was cut short by Darshan Gawkar, earning Sharma a yellow card.

With three minutes left, Navy pushed forward for an equaliser, only to be punished on the counter as Niyaz Rahim sealed Railways’ 3-1 victory.