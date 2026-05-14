Three IPL captains likely to lose leadership roles after disastrous campaigns

When questioned about his strike-rate earlier this season, Rahane had spoken about people being jealous but at 37, he perhaps needs to introspect whether he can still keep pace with the changing demands of T20 cricket.While Axar and Pant will continue to remain in demand as players, it can safely be said that Rahane is unlikely to attract interest from any franchise at the next mini-auction unless KKR, in a bizarre move, decide to persist with him for one more season.That move could well prove counter-productive.