Three golfers of Indian origin secure top-20 finish at US Open

SOUTHAMPTON: Sahith Theegala produced his best-ever finish at the US Open as three golfers of Indian origin ended inside the top-20 at Shinnecock Hills.
Wyndham Clark held off a relentless final-round challenge to capture his second U.S. Open title.
Theegala, and Akshay Bhatia had a memorable week. Theegala finished tied-11th at two-over-par after a closing 73, while Bhatia capped another impressive major performance with a final-round 70 to finish tied-17th. Aaron Rai, the reigning PGA Championship winner, shared the 11th place, rallying after a slow start to the week.
This marked the first time three players of Indian origin have finished inside the top-20 at the U.S. Open.
At the top, Clark completed a remarkable wire-to-wire victory despite seeing his six-shot overnight lead shrink to a single stroke early in the final round.