Thoughts of stepping down never came to me, says Rahane

"I'm never one to back down. When the team is down, when the team is struggling, it's very important to show your character at that time. I am never one that steps down. When the team is struggling, it is important to show your character.

"Yes, there's pressure. It's very natural but the pressure is on those who are privileged. Not everyone can handle the pressure. For me, it was important to stay strong and not panic. It's very easy when you lose 5-6 matches, your focus shifts to the past and the future."