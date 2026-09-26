Thought of booking an Olympic spot kept replaying in my head: squash star Anahat on comeback win

Anahat fought back from two games down to defeat Japan's higher-ranked Satomi Watanabe.

Anahat was trailing 0-2 in the semifinal with a partisan crowd cheering for the home player, but the 18-year-old Indian made a remarkable comeback to take the next three games and win the match 3-2 (9-11 11-13 12-10 11-6 11-3) and reach the final.

Both the men's and women's singles gold medallists in Asian Games will get a direct qualification to 2028 Games.

"I mean, when I was losing, the first thought that came into my mind was you can't let the Olympic spot go by so quickly. And, you know, you really need to push for it. And that's what just kept replaying in my head over and over," Anahat said when asked about her mindset after trailing 0-2 in the semifinal.

"And I think that's something that really motivates me rather than something that's a pressure that, you know, you're supposed to be in the Olympics or qualify for the Olympics."