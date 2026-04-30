This season, we don't have much options: MI skipper Hardik Pandya

Despite piling up a mammoth 243 for 5, Mumbai Indians still ended up on the losing side as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target with eight deliveries to spare, even as their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah endured an off day, conceding 54 runs in his four overs and going wicketless.

The loss left Mumbai Indians languishing on four points from eight games, while Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to third spot with 12 points from nine matches.

"I think this season we don't have much option, we really need to see what all differences we can do. I won't put my bowlers under the bus. I think as an overall unit, we have not been able to do what exactly Mumbai Indians stands for," said Pandya when asked how he plans to address his bowling attack after the bowlers failed to defend a strong total.