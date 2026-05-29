This is how Arsenal can upset the odds to beat PSG in the Champions League final

Even if that's too simplistic a way of looking at the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal on Saturday, it pretty much sums up the clash of styles likely to be on show at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

In one corner is Luis Enrique's PSG, the top scorer in this season's Champions League with 44 goals — that's an average of more than three per game — and the clinical, relentless juggernaut that blew away Inter Milan 5-0 in last year's title match for the biggest win in a final in the competition's 70-year history.

In the other is Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, the newly crowned English champion which owns by far the Champions League's meanest defense, a smothering off-the-ball set-up, and the most efficient, advanced set-piece threat around.