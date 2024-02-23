'This group can do it': Bravo bullish on West Indies' chances at T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: Former cricketer Dwayne Bravo believes despite the struggles in the last two T20 World Cups, the current West Indies squad has the potential to cause a surprise and claim a third title at the upcoming mega showcase in June.

The West Indies managed just one victory at the 2021 T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE and then failed to qualify for the Super 12s stage in Australia in 2022.

But Bravo has been buoyed by the West Indies' recent form, they have defeated South Africa, India and England in T20I series during the last 12 months, and feels the Caribbean side can cause a splash when they co-host this year's event with the USA.

"I honestly think this West Indies team is a very good chance (of winning)," Bravo said in New York on Thursday as part of the celebrations to mark 100 days to go until the start of the 2024 T20 World Cup, as quoted by ICC.

"This current group of players is one of the better squads put together for a long time and I believe they have a very good chance. The people in the Caribbean will definitely go out in their numbers and support them and winning a trophy is very important.

“Speaking from experience, winning the World Cup on two occasions is one of the best feelings for my entire career so hopefully this group can do it," he added.

While West Indies great Chris Gayle has two T20I centuries to his name and is currently the leading run-scorer in the format for the Caribbean side, top-order batter Nicholas Pooran is not far behind and is expected to be pivotal to their chances of winning a third T20 World Cup this year.

Pooran is ranked 16th on the Men's T20I Batter Rankings and Bravo believes the hard-hitting left-hander can finish among the leading run-scorers at this year's event.

"My current favourite player at the moment is Nicholas Pooran," Bravo revealed. "I believe he has the ability to score big runs and the form he is in and the experience he has gained over the years he is a player that can play spin well, play fast bowling well and is very used to the Caribbean conditions."