This could be turning point for SRH, says Steyn after win against CSK

"You could see they fielded extremely hard. They took tough catches. They were committed to the cause. When they finally won, I was watching Heinrich Klaasen fielding at long-off. He turned to the crowd, pumped his chest, and held the SRH badge to say, 'Thank you for backing us, we're back in this'.

"This could be the turning point for them now, where they just keep climbing up the points table," the former South Africa star said.

During the discussion, Steyn, who has played for SRH in the past, also highlighted Malinga's performance at the death and Klaasen's consistency.

"When CSK needed to play big shots, the pinpoint yorkers came in from Malinga, right on the block hole. It was a fantastic bit of death bowling from SRH at the back end.

"The first ball he bowled, where he got Gaikwad out, he rushed him with the bouncer. There were a lot of length balls being bowled at that point and runs were flowing. Then, he surprised Gaikwad with the bouncer and got his wicket.