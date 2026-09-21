This bronze medal is more than my life, I can now die happily: MMA fighter Suchika

The 36-year-old Suchika settled for a bronze in the women's traditional 60kg mixed martial arts event as Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo was awarded the semifinal on the basis of her lesser weight after the two fighters drew a fiercely-contested bout.

"This is more than my life. I will never forget that I came to Japan and got a medal for my country. I can now happily die," Suchika, who hails from Kiloi village in Haryana's Rohtak district, told PTI in an exclusive interaction after her bout.

"I have played in Commonwealth Games (2022) in judo, where I missed the fight of the bronze. So, I wanted to get a medal for my country, so that people know me. I am also a world champion in Jiu-Jitsu. And I also played Asian Games in Kurash, but I could not get a medal there. Then I got a second chance to represent myself here. I worked very hard for it," she said.

Her inspiration is Olympic bronze winner and six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom.

"I adore Mary Kom didi her since my childhood. I was also in the national camp for judo in Bhopal, may be in 2009-10, she looked so cool with her dress and the way she conducts herself. She is my idol. I have never talked to her personally. If I get a chance, I would like to talk to her."

Suchika's father is a retired government servant while her mother is a homemaker. She had faced a lot of financial problems when she started her sporting career.