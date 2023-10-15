‘This Afghan side can beat any team’

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott asserted on Saturday his side has what it takes to beat any team in the ongoing World Cup, taking in his stride the two defeats so far in the tournament.

Afghanistan lost by six wickets against Bangladesh before being humbled by eight wickets by India in the showpiece.

But Trott expects a comeback in Sunday’s match against defending champion England, which bounced back in style after the humiliating loss to New Zealand in the tournament opener.

“This side (Afghanistan) has got ability to upset any side. I think each game we play we believe we can win but it’s not that we win all those games. Obviously we are disappointed with the Bangladesh game,” Trott told reporters.

“I think in the past we have done better. Obviously it was a disappointing performance in the first game. I think with the ability of the side there was a little bit of inconsistency but that’s the thing we need to work on.

“Especially in 100 overs cricket we need to be 70 to 80 per cent right. But going forward in the competition we need to start better with both bat and ball and set the standard of our cricket.”

The former England batter said the Afghans need to address the inconsistency factor, especially in the bowling department.

“It’s about picking some early wickets and putting pressure on the opposition.”