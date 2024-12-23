Thiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai post wins in inter-district U-12 tournament

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur DCA romped to a 97-run win over Kancheepuram DCA in 1st Tagore-Thiruvallur DCA inter-district U-12 tournament.

Kaashish Rai’s unbeaten 71 helped Thiruvallur DCA score 163 for four. In reply, Kancheepuram DCA was bundled out for 66 with A Vidhyuth Adhitya (¾) and S Jishnu (3/11) sharing six wickets between them. In another match, leg-spinner A Thishanth (5/18) bowled Tiruvannamalai DCA to a 20-run win over DCA of Ranipet.

Brief scores: Group A: Thiruvallur DCA 163/4 in 40 overs (Kaashish Rai 71*, S Mohit Prathap 29) bt Kancheepuram DCA 66 in 33.3 overs (S Dashwanth Siddhan 2/13, S Jishnu 3/11, A Vidhyuth Adhitya 3/4); Tiruvannamalai DCA 95/5 in 40 overs (TS Preethiviraj 38, R Kiruba 3/14, R Vishhruthhsaai 2/15) bt DCA of Ranipet 75 in 38 overs (A Thishanth 5/18, M Suriya Mukesh 2/5, TS Preethiviraj 2/11)