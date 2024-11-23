Thiruvallur DCA selection on December 25

CHENNAI: The selection of Thiruvallur District Cricket Association for TNCA U-25 inter-districts (One Day) tournament will be held at OCF Cricket Ground, Giri Nagar, Avadi on December 25 at 7 am.

Application forms can be downloaded from thiruvallurdca.in. Players must submit the required documents along with application form. Passport size photo to be pasted in application, digital birth certificate with QR code for age proof, Aadhar card downloaded through online for residential qualification proof.

Those residing within the boundary limit of Thiruvallur district are eligible to apply and attend the selection. For further details contact: 91766 69980, 86681 10757