Sports

Thiruvallur DCA selection for the year 2026-2027

Selection for U-12, U-14, U-16, U-19 & Women’s will be held at DRBCCC Hindu College, Pattabiram and Magna College of Arts & Science, Magaral respectively.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: The selection of Thiruvallur District Cricket Association for various age categories (U-12, U-14, U-16, U-19 & Women’s) will be held at DRBCCC Hindu College, Pattabiram and Magna College of Arts & Science, Magaral respectively.

The players should also register with any of the affiliated clubs of TDCA/TNCA.

Age group column
Age group column

The following documents to be attached (Photostat Copy) along with application form

1. Digital Birth Certificate for Age Proof with QR Code (or) Valid Indian Passport

2. Mark sheet (or) latest Student Bonafide from Institutions with Date of Birth mentioned

3. Aadhaar card for residential qualification proof

Those residing within the boundary limit of Thiruvallur Districts are eligible to attend selection

The players can apply for one age category for which they are eligible.

Issue of Selection forms from: 19th March 2026 to 5th April 2026 (7.30Pm-9 pm) last date for Submission of filled forms on or before 5th April 2026 till 9Pm.

For further details contact mobile numbers mentioned in tabular Column

Women’s: 98408 56960

Under-12 & Under-14: 94444 41817 98404 82220

Under-16 94443 29232 95001 42623

Under-19 86681 10757 91766 69980

application form
DCA League Match
selection
DRBCCC Hindu College

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in