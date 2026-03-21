Thiruvallur DCA selection for the year 2026-2027

CHENNAI: The selection of Thiruvallur District Cricket Association for various age categories (U-12, U-14, U-16, U-19 & Women’s) will be held at DRBCCC Hindu College, Pattabiram and Magna College of Arts & Science, Magaral respectively.
The players should also register with any of the affiliated clubs of TDCA/TNCA.
The following documents to be attached (Photostat Copy) along with application form
1. Digital Birth Certificate for Age Proof with QR Code (or) Valid Indian Passport
2. Mark sheet (or) latest Student Bonafide from Institutions with Date of Birth mentioned
3. Aadhaar card for residential qualification proof
Those residing within the boundary limit of Thiruvallur Districts are eligible to attend selection
The players can apply for one age category for which they are eligible.
Issue of Selection forms from: 19th March 2026 to 5th April 2026 (7.30Pm-9 pm) last date for Submission of filled forms on or before 5th April 2026 till 9Pm.
For further details contact mobile numbers mentioned in tabular Column
Women’s: 98408 56960
Under-12 & Under-14: 94444 41817 98404 82220
Under-16 94443 29232 95001 42623
Under-19 86681 10757 91766 69980