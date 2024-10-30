Thiruvallur DCA selection

CHENNAI: The selection of Thiruvallur District Cricket Association for SS Rajan T20 (Seniors) will be held at OCF Cricket Ground, Giri Nagar, Avadi on November 2 at 7 am. Only applicants born on or after 1.9.1984 can take part.

Application forms will be available at TDCA office. Players must bring passport size photo-1No, birth certificate (Xerox) and Aadhar card (Xerox) as age proof and residential qualification proof respectively. Those residing within the boundary limit of Thiruvallur district are eligible to apply and attend the selection.

Note: Application forms can also be filled at selection venue.

For details contact: 91766 69980, 86681 10757