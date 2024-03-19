Thiruvallur DCA selection

CHENNAI: The trials of Thiruvallur District Cricket Association for various age categories (Women’s, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, Under-19) will be held at Gojan School of Business and technology, Edapalayam, Redhills . The players should also register with any of the affiliated clubs of TDCA/TNCA. Download Online Forms from thiruvallurdca.in

Download and issue of Selection form at TDCA office from 20.03.2024 at 10.00 am onwards and the last date for submission of completed form at TDCA office on or before March 31 before 8.00 pm.

Issue of Forms at: Thiruvallur District Cricket Association C/o., Dr. Rabindran’s Health Care Center Pvt., Ltd., (Hospital Reception) #212, MTH Road, Ambattur OT Bus stand, Chennai – 600053. For further details contact: 94444 41817, 98404 82220, 94443 29232, 91766 69980