Thiruvallur DCA romps to victory

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur DCA earned a 70-run win over DCA of Ranipet in 1st Tagore-Thiruvallur DCA inter-district U-12 tournament on Sunday.

Batting first, Thiruvallur DCA scored 104 for four with Kaashish Rai remaining unbeaten on 43. In reply, DCA of Ranipet was bundled out for 34 with S Pranav (3/10) and Mithun Karthick (3/5) shared six wickets between them. In another match, Tiruvannamalai DCA beat Kancheepuram DCA by nine wickets.

Brief scores: Group A: Thiruvallur DCA 104/4 in 40 overs (Kaashish Rai 43*) bt DCA of Ranipet 34 in 18 overs (P Durjesh 25, S Pranav 3/10, Mithun Karthick 3/5, P Abhirath 2/8); Kancheepuram DCA 65 in 34.2 overs (A Thishanth 3/8, Sai Kishore Kumar 2/20, M Rohith 2/7) lost to Tiruvannamalai DCA 66/1 in 24.3 overs.