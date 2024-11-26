Thiruvallur DCA League: Vignesh’s ton helps Fine Star beat Seshadhri MCC

CHENNAI: A Vignesh’s stellar knock of 103 (97b, 6x4, 5x6) helped Fine Star CA earn a thumping 84-run win over Seshadhri MCC in the first division ‘A’ zone of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Batting first, Fine Star scored 271 with Siddarth Prakash (66) and YT Harish Tutu (51) complementing Vignesh with useful 50s. Seshadhri’s left-arm spinner G Shailender’s five-wicket haul (5/57) went in vain. In reply, Seshadhri was bowled out for 187 with Fine Star’s Shashang Srinivas (4/65) and Siddarth Prakash (3/35) sharing seven wickets between them.

Brief Scores: I Division ‘A’ Zone: Fine Star CA 271 in 45 overs (A Vignesh 103, YT Harish Tutu 51, Siddarth Prakash 66, G Shailender 5/57) bt Seshadhri MCC 187 in 36.5 overs (V Kalaiarasan 69, Shashang Srinivas 4/65, Siddarth Prakash 3/35)