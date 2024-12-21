Thiruvallur DCA, Kancheepuram DCA earn wins

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur DCA earned a thrilling two-wicket win over Tiruvannamalai DCA in Group A of first Tagore-Thiruvallur DCA inter-district U-12 tournament.

After bowling out Tiruvannamalai DCA for 60, Thiruvallur DCA chased the score down with two wickets remaining. In another match, Kancheepuram DCA earned a nine-run win over DCA of Ranipet. P Samrajeev (3/30) and T Nithish (3/14) bowled their team to victory sharing six wickets between them.

Brief scores: Tiruvannamalai DCA 60 in 35 overs lost to Thiruvallur DCA 61/8 in 37.3 overs (J Sai Kishore Kumar 3/16); Kancheepuram DCA 120/8 in 40 overs (T Nithish 30*) bt DCA of Ranipet 111 in 39.1 overs (Sudhanshu Raj 30, P Samrajeev 3/30, T Nithish 3/14)