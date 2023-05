Thiruvallur Championship: Vasanth, Santhosh impress

CHENNAI: Medium pacer S Vasanth Saravanan (6/33) bagged a six-wicket haul as MAS CC edged out SRIHER RC by one run in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 First Division Zone B match. In another First Division Zone B contest, S Santhosh Kumar (117 off 126 balls, 15 fours, 1 six) guided Ambattur CC to a 27-run win over Fine Star CA.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Zone B: Ambattur CC 241 in 43.3 overs (S Santhosh Kumar 117, S Prasanth 44, Sashang Srinivas 4/45) bt Fine Star CA 214 in 41.5 overs (K Sriram 79, P Arjun Thapa 33, M Saravanan 3/31); MAS CC 220/7 in 45 overs (B Ilayamurugan 26, Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 35, V Mithun Vijay 29, R Nilesh Subramanian 44, S Vasanth Saravanan 30) bt SRIHER RC 219 in 44.5 overs (S Sourav 31, S Rishi Silora 61, M Mani Bharathi 59, S Vasanth Saravanan 6/33). Second Division: Zone B: Thiruthani CC 135 in 29.1 overs (V Naveen Raj 26, D Alexander David Raj 3/32, Karam Pal Jangra 3/19) lost to Wheels India RC 139/4 in 19.1 overs (R Gowtham 49, J Sathish 32*, P Arun Kumar 3/35)