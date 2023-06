Thiruvallur Championship: Dhanakoti steers Universal CC to big victory

CHENNAI: Medium pacer GD Dhanakoti (5/44) picked up a match-winning five-wicket haul as Universal CC defeated Sundar CC by 57 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Third Division Zone A. Sundar medium pacer M Pranav Balaji (5/21) had bagged a fifer in the first essay, but his performance went in vain.

BRIEF SCORES: Third Division: Zone A: Universal CC 189 in 29.2 overs (R Senthil Kumar 62, R Karthick Kumar 65, M Pranav Balaji 5/21) bt Sundar CC 132 in 26.4 overs (R Ashok Kumar 27, GD Dhanakoti 5/44)