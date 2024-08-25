Thirunavukarasu bowls Vikravandi to victory

CHENNAI: K Thirunavukarasu’s spell of five for 33 paved the way for a six-wicket win for Vikravandi CC over New Star CC in the first division of the TNCA Villupuram DCA League.

After restricting New Star to 96, Vikravandi reached the target in 14 overs.

Brief scores: I Division: Sunny Sachin CC 226 in 45.3 overs (K Yuvaraj 90*, VS Tamizhdhasan 47, S Sadham Hussain 5/52) bt SK X1 156 in 33.4 overs (S Parameshwaran 31, S Vijayakumar 37, VS Tamizhdhasan 3/27, E Vasanthakumar 3/41); Friends CC 200 in 47 overs (E Arun Kumar 81) lost to Captain CC 203/6 in 33.3 overs (J Nazar 63, V Vedesh 45, A Jafarulla 35, E Arun Kumar 3/62); New Star CC 96 in 38.1 overs (A Arunraj 31, K Thirunavukarasu 5/33) lost to Vikravandi CC 97/4 in 14 overs; Valavanur CC 153 in 38.2 overs (D Silambarasan 55, S Shyamtony 4/22, S Senthilkumar 3/24) lost to United CC “A” 155 /3 in 21.3 overs (B Monish Kumar 33, M Niruban Kumar 45)

III Division: VRS Engg. College 103 in 21 overs (N Ranjith Kumar 4/27) lost to Siga College 104/5 in 12.3 overs (S Siva 31, K Prakash 4/37)