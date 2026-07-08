Third ton on trott for Aparajith

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies’ mentor Baba Aparajith continued his dazzling run in the ongoing TNCA 1st Division league, with his third ton on the trott for Vijay CC here on Tuesday. Talented all-rounder Sonu Yadav too scored a century – his maiden ton in the first division league.
Bharat Srinivas starred with the ball for Grand Slam, as it took the first-innings lead. Like Srinivas, off-spinner Wilkins Victor too took a five-wicket haul, on a day largely dominated by solid batting.
BRIEF SCORES: Swaraj 389 drew with Vijay CC 393/5 in 114.2 overs (Aparajith 124 no, Raheja 90, Om Nitin 74), Vijay 5 (27) ; Swaraj 1 (13); Young Stars 426/9 dec. & 6/0 dec. drew with SKM CC 242 in 83.2 overs (Hari Nishaanth 65; Wilkins Victor 5/80), Stars 5 (15) ; SKM 1 (9); Grand Slam 471/6 dec. drew with Globe Trotters 244 in 106 overs (Raghaav 106; Bharat Srinivas 5/60), Grand Slam 5 (18) ; Trotters 1 (4); Jolly Rovers 306 drew with Nelson 417/8 decl. in 125.3 overs (Sonu Yadav 105no, Radhakrishnan 102; Deepesh 4/73), Nelson 5 (17) ; Rovers 1 (13); MRC ‘A’ 365 drew with Pristine 298 in 111.3 overs (Vivek Ravi 56; Mohamed Ali 4/56, Vijay Shankar 3/24); MRC ‘A’ 5 (23) ; Pristine 1 (9); Singam Puli 185 & 219/8 decl. in 50.1 overs (Jitendra Kumar 58; Daryl S Ferrario 3/61) drew with Sea Hawks 205 & 129/3 in 64 overs (B Sachin 74no); Sea Hawks 5 (18); Singam Puli 1 (8)