Third straight win for TN women

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu registered its third successive win in Group B of the BCCI women’s U-19 T20 tournament at Sultanpur, Haryana on Friday.

Choosing to field first, TN restricted Andhra to 107 for six with medium pacer Nandana Sridharan taking three wickets for 20 runs, while leg-spinner R Iswarya Lakshmi picked up two for 16. P Ranga Lakshmi top-scored for Andhra with 45. In reply, TN chased the target down with eight balls to spare with opener and wicket-keeper G Kamalini remaining unbeaten on 70 (71b, 6x4, 3x6).

Brief scores: Andhra 107/6 in 20 overs (P Ranga Lakshmi 45, Md. Jasrah Mehak 31*, Nandana Sridharan 3/20, R Iswarya Lakshmi 2/16) lost to Tamil Nadu 110/1 in 18.4 overs (G Kamalini 70*)