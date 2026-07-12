Third straight ton for Young Stars’ Additya Varadharajan

CHENNAI: Young Stars’ No.3 Additya Varadharajan brought up his third ton on the trot in TNCA’s First Division clash against Vijay CC here on Saturday. He wasn’t the only star, with DT Chandrasekar too continuing his stellar run, picking up figures of 7/57 for Jolly Rovers.
Meanwhile, Globe Trotters’ P Jaswanth and Young Stars’ A Badrinath brought up their maiden ton of the season. Nelson SC’s Radhakrishnan smashed a 286-ball 156 – his second ton in the ongoing campaign.
In the clash at IITM-Chemplast Grounds, Baba Indrajith forged a crucial partnership alongside Ganesh to help Jolly Rovers take a crucial first-innings lead, with the side ending the day’s play on 183/5, taking a 53-run first-innings lead.
Brief Scores: Nelson SC 315/6 in 90 overs (Radhakrishnan 156no; Saravanan 4/78) vs Sea Hawks; MRC ‘A’ 130 in 27.2 overs (DT Chandrasekar 7/57) vs Jolly Rovers 183/5 in 53 overs (Indrajith 64no); Singam Puli 175 in 59.1 overs (Mathivanan 52; Aswin Crist 4/43, Bharat Srinivas 4/57) vs Grand Slam 65/6 in 23 overs; Young Stars 239/3 in 90 overs (Additya 108, Badrinath 105no) vs Vijay CC; Pristine CC 155 in 67.1 overs (Maan K Bafna 43; Rahil Shah 4/28, Rajalingam 3/39) vs SKM CC 58/2 in 24 overs (Hari Nishaanth 32no); Globe Trotters 319/5 in 90 overs (PS Jaswanth 105, Ajitesh 89; Valthapa 3/116) vs Swaraj