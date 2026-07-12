Third straight ton for Young Stars’ Additya Varadharajan

Meanwhile, Globe Trotters’ P Jaswanth and Young Stars’ A Badrinath brought up their maiden ton of the season. Nelson SC’s Radhakrishnan smashed a 286-ball 156 – his second ton in the ongoing campaign.

In the clash at IITM-Chemplast Grounds, Baba Indrajith forged a crucial partnership alongside Ganesh to help Jolly Rovers take a crucial first-innings lead, with the side ending the day’s play on 183/5, taking a 53-run first-innings lead.