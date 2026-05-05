Things don't always go your way but given my best every time: K L Rahul

"Ten years ago, I would have given anything to be part of a T20 team. I was never rated as a T20 player or even considered a good white-ball player; I was branded a Test player," he said.

"So, to break out of that mould, develop my white-ball game and come this far is something I'm really proud of. Along the way, I've made mistakes and there are things I could have done better," he added.

"But, what I'm proud of is that I've given my absolute best every time I've played and prepared as well as I could to give myself the best chance to succeed. That's sport; things won't always go your way."