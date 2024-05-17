Thiago Alcantara to leave Liverpool at the end of season

LONDON: Thiago will bid farewell to Anfield after four seasons, during which he made 98 appearances and scored six goals while winning EFL Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield.

"They are two words that come to mind on the day I have to say goodbye to all of you, Reds. Thankful for the opportunity to have been a part of this city, this club and this community.

The continuous support I have received since day one has been incredible: Anfield cheering, The Kop chanting... amazing, overwhelming. A very unique fan base for a unique club.

"These past four years have been a time of learning for me and my family. Some wins, some defeats, but without a doubt, a life-changing experience.

Team mates, coaches, staff, and club employees: you were all part of it," Thiago wrote in a social media post.

The midfielder joined the Reds in September 2020, fresh from Champions League victory with Bayern Munich.

Injury restricted him to 28 outings during the 2022-23 campaign. He was limited to just a solitary appearance in what would turn out to be his final season as a Red.