They did really well: Glenn Phillips praises Australia after Day 2

WELLINGTON: New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips on Friday came out in praise of Australia's batting lineup saying "they did well" in the first Test match of the Trans-Tasman Trophy. Speaking after the close of play on Day 2 in Wellington, Phillips said Australian batters were hitting in "good areas" on Friday. He added that the Kiwis were just trying to put the pressure back on the visitors.

The 27-year-old showered praise on the last-ball partnership between Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood and said that they did "really well" in Wellington.

The Green and Hazlewood played a partnership of 116 runs for the final wicket of Australia on Friday.

"It was moving around a little bit and they were hitting really good areas. For us it was about understanding how we could put pressure back on them. We were in a bit of a pickle anyway. For us, to be able to come out and counterattack and get some momentum was good (his partnership with Blundell). They did really well, put on a massive partnership (last-wicket stand), which wasn't ideal for us wanting to wrap up the tail. That's what Test cricket is about. Unfortunately, we lost a few poles early on. The pitch is still doing a little bit. With that new ball," Phillips said.

Recapping day two of the Test match between Australia and New Zealand, at the time of the stumps, Australia's score read 13/2 - lead by 217 runs - with Usman Khawaja (5) and Nathan Lyon (6) standing unbeaten at the crease. Australia's near-perfect day was marred by loss of early wickets as Blackcaps skipper Tim Southee ended his side's poor day with the wickets of Steve Smith (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (2).

During the Kiwis' first inning, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell could not do much either and the Kiwis were left tottering at 29/5.

Soon Nathan Lyon led the Aussie bowling attack, quickly settled in and finished with four wickets, bundling the hosts for 179.

Earlier in the day, Australia resumed their overnight score of 279/9, with Cameron Green (103) and Josh Hazlewood (0) at the crease.

Green played sensibly, not going for broke right away with the field stretched and only one slip in place.