There's no such discussion in the team: Gill dismisses Rohit's retirement talk

There was plenty of talk in the leadup to India's series finale against England at Lord's that Rohit would call an end to his 19-year ODI career and the veteran right-hander showed he was still at his best during the contest as he stroked a stunning century that almost dragged his team over the line.

Speculation had broken out on social media on Thursday night that the Lord's ODI would be Rohit Sharma's last in Indian colours but the veteran opener showed he was still at his best as he stroked a stunning century that almost dragged India over the line.

After India's 27-run loss to England Gill was asked after whether he had heard anything about Rohit's future and the skipper said there had been no talk of it within the team.

"He's not told us anything. I think it's all out in the media, but there's not been any discussion like that in the team," Gill said.

Rohit hit 17 fours and five massive sixes in an innings of 138 from just 110 deliveries, as India fell short of hauling in England's massive total of 387/3 in a high-scoring affair at the Home of Cricket.

He put up a 147-run opening stand with Gill in India's run chase before getting dismissed in the 39th over when the score was on 260 and the required rate was within touch.